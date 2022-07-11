California police arrest woman for allegedly setting man on fire with gasoline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California police have charged a woman with attempted murder after footage showed her allegedly dousing a man in gasoline and setting him on fire Saturday.

Police say Patricia Castillo, 48, was caught on video carrying out the attack on the victim, who remains unnamed. The victim was taken to the hospital soon after the incident with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police also arrested one Leonard Hawkins, who allegedly provided Castillo with the flammable liquid she used to carry out the attack.

"The Sanger Police Department's Community Video Surveillance System captured the crime occurring at approximately 8:30 PM on 7/7/22. Investigators used video surveillance and witness statements to identify Patricia Castillo and Leonard Hawkins as the suspects," the Sanger Police Department wrote on Facebook.

"The video shows Castillo approaching the victim and throwing a liquid from a cup onto him, and she and the victim appear to argue before Castillo sparks a lighter and lights the victim on fire. Further investigation revealed that Leonard Hawkins had provided the accelerant used to light the victim on fire to Castillo," police said.

"Officers and Detectives worked to locate both suspects and arrested them without incident. The victim is currently being treated at an area hospital but is expected to survive," they continued.

Police have charged Castillo with attempted murder, arson and conspiracy for the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.