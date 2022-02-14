Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

Chicago-area parents rally for school principal removed after making masks optional

Queen of Martyrs Catholic School students, parents held signs for Principal Jacob ‘Doc’ Mathius reading 'No More Masks'

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Parents and kids in a Chicago suburb rallied in support of a Catholic school principal who was removed from his position last week after telling families that masks would be optional in school going forward.

Principal Jacob "Doc" Mathius of Queen of Martyrs Catholic School in Evergreen Park was placed on administrative leave Tuesday by the Archdiocese of Chicago, a day after sending a letter to families about his decision of making masks optional for students, faculty and staff, parents told FOX32 Chicago last week.

OPINION: UNMASK AMERICA'S CHILDREN – FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHOULD NOT BE MASKING TODDLERS

In the letter, Mathius had written that COVID-19 measures have become more harmful than the virus itself.

Parents and students rally in support of principal who was place on leave for making masks optional.

Parents and students rally in support of principal who was place on leave for making masks optional. (FOX 32 CHICAGO)

"I have reached this determination as I perceive … that the social-emotional toll that continuing COVID protocols have taken on many of our students have become more toxic than the COVID virus itself," Mathius wrote, in part.

Mathius, who served at Brother Rice High School for 43 years and is a U.S. Navy Reserve veteran, received a strong show of support from parents and students in the form of two rallies within the past week, the station reported

The latest rally came on Sunday, when dozens of parents and students gathered outside the school in bitter cold weather and held signs reading "Reinstate Doc" and "No More Masks."

Parents and students held signs reading "Reinstate Doc" and "No More Masks."

Parents and students held signs reading "Reinstate Doc" and "No More Masks." (FOX 32 CHICAGO)

"He took a stand. I've never met the guy, but I appreciate what he did, and I think he's right," Jim Coogan told WLS-TV. "And I really hope he's back in school this week."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Archdiocese of Chicago for comment on Mathius’ reported removal and his current employment status but did not immediately hear back.

Local outlets have reported that the archdiocese has said that it doesn’t discuss personnel matters. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The removal of Mathius comes after a Sangamon County Circuit Court judge issued a temporary restraining order against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mask requirement in schools, ruling that the Democrat overstepped his authority, FOX32 reported.

The Archdiocese of Chicago has since made masks optional for its schools, except for schools in Chicago, Oak Park and Evanston where local health departments issued orders making masks a requirement, according to the station.

Your Money