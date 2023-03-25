Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi
Published

Stunning aerial videos show Mississippi towns flattened by powerful tornadoes

Videos show aftermath of Mississippi tornadoes in towns of Armory, Rolling Fork

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Mississippi tornado damage to Rolling Fork captured in aerial video Video

Mississippi tornado damage to Rolling Fork captured in aerial video

Drone video taken Saturday morning shows Rolling Fork, Mississippi, which was heavily damaged when tornadoes and severe storms ripped through the area Friday. (Aaron Rigsby/ LSM)

Video footage taken Saturday morning showed widespread destruction after tornadoes ripped through Mississippi.

A severe weather outbreak across several southern states Friday evening and Saturday morning left at least 23 people dead in Mississippi. 

2 DEAD IN MISSOURI FLOOD, TORNADO THREATS ACTIVE IN SOUTH

Footage captured by camera drones show residential and commercial structures wiped out by the lethal storms in Rolling Fork and Armory, Mississippi. That state's governor, Republican Tate Reeves, issued a state of emergency in all counties affected by the storm Saturday.

DRONE VIDEO SHOWS MISSISSIPPI TORNADO AFTERMATH:

Drone video reveals Mississippi tornado aftermath in Armory Video

The first major tornado started in the town of Rolling Fork,  FOX Weather reported, and continued 30 miles northeast through Silver City – first responder agencies report severe damage in both areas. Radar analysis indicated it was on the ground for about 80 miles and lifted debris at least 20,000 feet in the air during its destructive path.

RARE TORNADO RIPS THROUGH LOS ANGELES COUNTY, INJURING 1 AND TEARING OFF ROOF

Armory Mayor Eldridge Walker told Fox News' Neil Cavuto that his community had been "devastated."

Drone video taken Saturday morning shows Rolling Fork, Mississippi, which was heavily damaged when tornadoes and severe storms ripped through the area Friday. 

Drone video taken Saturday morning shows Rolling Fork, Mississippi, which was heavily damaged when tornadoes and severe storms ripped through the area Friday.  (Aaron Rigsby/ LSM)

"We've lost lives. We have folks who are injured and I have friends that I've lost and families that are displaced," he explained, "and, right now, we are working real hard to make sure that those families that are displaced and the children – we're taking care of them and [getting] them what they need at this point." 

Aerial video shot Saturday, March 25, 2023, over Armory, Mississippi, shows the destruction caused when tornadoes ripped through the area Friday.

Aerial video shot Saturday, March 25, 2023, over Armory, Mississippi, shows the destruction caused when tornadoes ripped through the area Friday. (SkyBama/LSM)

Aerial video shot Saturday, March 25, 2023, over Armory, Mississippi, shows the destruction caused when tornadoes ripped through the area Friday.

Aerial video shot Saturday, March 25, 2023, over Armory, Mississippi, shows the destruction caused when tornadoes ripped through the area Friday. (SkyBama/LSM)

Walker said that the storm came into the area rapidly, leaving flat ground where buildings used to stand. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FROM FOX WEATHER

Fox News' Elizabeth Pritchett and Julia Musto contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com