US
Published

Stubborn weather pattern to bring rain, flooding to nation's midsection

South, East Coast will see warmer-than-average temperatures

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A stubborn weather pattern has set up across the nation’s midsection. 

Forecast high temperatures across the South on Tuesday

Forecast high temperatures across the South on Tuesday (Credit: Fox News)

It is expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding from the central Plains to the Tennessee Valley over the next few days. 

Rainfall forecast through Friday over the Tennessee Valley

Rainfall forecast through Friday over the Tennessee Valley (Credit: Fox News)

Warmer-than-average temperatures will break records over the South and along the East Coast. 

The next storm in the eastern U.S. on Friday

The next storm in the eastern U.S. on Friday (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, cold air and accumulating snow will spread over the Rockies and into the northern Plains. 

