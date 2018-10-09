Expand / Collapse search
DISASTERS
Storm-weary Carolinas worry Michael could hurt rebuilding

By JONATHAN DREW and JEFFREY COLLINS | Associated Press
FILE - In a Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 file photo, Shane Fernando takes a photo of fallen trees near his home in Wilmington, N.C., after Hurricane Florence made landfall. Fernando is worried about the approach of Hurricane Michael because he sustained tree damage to his house in Florence and has tarps covering parts of the exterior. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. – In the storm-weary Carolinas, Hurricane Michael's approach is stoking fresh fears among homeowners who still have tarps on their roofs or industrial dehumidifiers drying their floors from destruction left by Hurricane Florence.

Thousands of North and South Carolina homes were damaged when the September storm smashed trees into rooftops and pushed floodwater into living rooms. Both states are still tallying damage, and homeowners are just starting to tear out moldy carpets, toss ruined furniture and negotiate with insurance adjusters.

The Carolinas aren't expected to get a direct hit from Michael, but even a weakening storm could bring strong winds and inches of rain.

Tarps cover Shane Fernando's Wilmington home where Florence blew a massive tree into his roof and walls. He said Michael "absolutely is a concern for me."