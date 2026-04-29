Stolen chemical-dispersing drones could have facilitated 'action against the homeland,' fmr DHS official warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal authorities have recovered 15 stolen industrial drones capable of dispersing liquid chemicals, but a former Department of Homeland Security official warns the biggest question remains unanswered: were they stolen for a "quick buck," or to "facilitate action against the homeland?"

Fifteen Ceres Air C31 industrial spray drones were stolen from CAC International, a logistics and shipping company in Harrison, New Jersey, on March 24, according to The High Side Substack. The drones were recovered over a month later on April 27 in Dover, New Jersey.

In an earlier statement to Fox News, the New Jersey State Police said that the drones were recovered at Prudent Corporation, a trucking company that has a warehouse at the location.

"On April 27th, the New Jersey State Police Cargo Theft Unit recovered 15 stolen agricultural drones and spray systems. These drones are labeled as agricultural drones due to their specified function as registered crop dusters. The theft occurred on March 24th at CAC International, a logistics and shipping company located in Harrison, NJ. The drones were recovered at Prudent Corporation located in Dover, NJ. This is an active, ongoing investigation that Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Patrol are assisting with. No additional information is available," the New Jersey State Police wrote.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Despite the drones being recovered, Vincent Martinez, former DHS tactical terrorism response team member and director of service enhancement at ZeroEyes, told Fox News Digital that he "cannot underscore the risk that this poses."

While Martinez said it's good the drones were recovered, he warned the biggest questions remain unanswered.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

"Where were these intended to land? Who is the ultimate end user? Were they meant simply as a quick buck — or to facilitate action against the homeland?" he said.

In the wrong hands, Martinez warned, the drones could "absolutely" pose a "substantial threat," particularly if loaded with a chemical agent and deployed over a populated area, which he believes is the primary concern.

SEND US A TIP HERE

"Because of its design and nature, that is the absolute primary concern in and of itself. Who's actually conducting the thefts, where they're going to, who's funding and financing these? It's a litany of different phases of escalation that we have to actually look at when we're conducting the investigation," Martinez said.

He said it's "not difficult" for an adversary to weaponize these kinds of drones with the proper training and knowledge.

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

"It doesn't take a rocket scientist to go into the root menu of a lot of these hardware systems. What it does take is a lot of open source knowledge and an acumen to be technically savvy and technically sound. You can break into almost any drone platform. And there are a lot of laws and regulations specifically by the FAA that prevent that. But I would argue that using these against an adversary or against a homeland, let's just say, it's not difficult. You just have to know how to research how to do it," Martinez said.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Ceres Air said "at no point was there a risk of unauthorized use."

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

"Ceres systems are built with multiple layers of control, including secure activation protocols, remote lock capability, and separated battery logistics. Without proper authorization, these units cannot be operated," the company said.

"This situation highlights a broader reality in the drone industry. When systems are built and supported domestically, there is accountability. Our equipment is fully traceable through serial tracking and coordinated support networks, all of which exist within the USA. It doesn’t disappear, and it doesn’t operate outside of controlled channels. We build our systems in the United States so they can be tracked, secured, and supported here. That’s exactly what allowed this situation to be resolved quickly and without risk."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In total, a Ceres Air C31 costs around $58,000, meaning that nearly $870,000 of equipment was allegedly stolen.

The drones were allegedly stolen by a delivery driver who duped the company, according to The High Side Substack. The report said that a fraudulent bill of lading was shown when picking up the drones, and CAC International allegedly considered them legitimate.