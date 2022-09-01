Steve Bannon's Washington, DC, residence likely 'swatted,' as police respond to false shooting report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Steve Bannon's Washington, D.C., residence was likely "swatted" on Thursday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News that it responded to a shooting call on Thursday night at 7:17 p.m. where Steve Bannon's residence is located on Capitol Hill.

After an investigation, it was determined that no shots were fired, and a spokesperson for the police department said that there is no active threat to the community.

Bannon's home was apparently "swatted" on July 8, as someone called 911 and reported that a gunman was inside a Capitol Hill home that was revealed to be Bannon's, according to the New York Post.

"Swatting" is when an individual makes a false police report to get police to raid the home of someone who is innocent.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom and Leah Crawley contributed to this report.