IMMIGRATION
Published

Statue of Liberty climber scales Texas building in immigration protest

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
A woman who was convicted last year after climbing the Statue of Liberty scaled a building in Texas on Wednesday as part of a protest against immigration policies.

Therese Patricia Okoumou, 44, spent nearly eight hours on the Southwest Key building in East Austin while live streaming her demonstration.

During her protest, which included acrobatics, she was heard chanting, "Free the children - let them go," FOX7 reported.

STATUE OF LIBERTY CLIMBER WHO PROTESTED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOUND GUILTY

She eventually jumped off the second floor of the building and landed on her feet, at which point she was surrounded by police. She was then taken to a hospital to be evaluated and could face trespassing charges, according to FOX7.

Therese Patricia Okoumou spent nearly 8 hours on the Southwest Key building in East Austin.

Therese Patricia Okoumou spent nearly 8 hours on the Southwest Key building in East Austin. (FOX7)

Okoumou's friends told KXAN-TV she spent the past few weeks planning the protest.

She posted on Facebook earlier in the day Wednesday about her plans to protest at Southwest Key.

STATUE OF LIBERTY CLIMBER SPEAKS OUTSIDE COURT, SAYS DECISION TO SCALE MONUMENT WAS 'SPUR OF THE MOMENT'

Southwest Key Programs manages a shelter in Brownsville, Texas that houses children separated from their parents after crossing into the United States illegally, according to FOX7. Originally from San Antonio, the nonprofit is now based in Austin and are in charge of dozens of shelters who house children.

Patricia Okoumou walks out of federal court from her arraignment, a day after authorities say she scaled the stone pedestal of the Statue of Liberty to protest U.S. immigration policy, in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 5, 2018.

Patricia Okoumou walks out of federal court from her arraignment, a day after authorities say she scaled the stone pedestal of the Statue of Liberty to protest U.S. immigration policy, in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 5, 2018. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

In December, Okoumou was found guilty of trespassing, interfering with agency functions and disorderly conduct following the event on July 4 where she scaled the Statue of Liberty.

Okoumou "endangered herself and the NYPD and U.S. Park Police officers who rescued and apprehended her," the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York said.

The 44-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced for that stunt on March 5. She faces up to 18 months in prison.

Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed