Staten Island shootout in broad daylight caught on video, NYPD looking for men involved

Two men opened fire on each other on Staten Island, New York, and it was all caught on a video released by police.

The NYPD says the incident took place on Oct. 25 at 3:44 p.m. at 55 Holland Ave. in the Arlington neighborhood of Staten Island.

The two men exchanged multiple rounds of gunfire.



No one was reported injured but police want to find the men involved for attempted assault.

Police ask anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). A reward up to $3,500 is available for information.



No other details were available.