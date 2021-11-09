Expand / Collapse search
NYC parents concerned over spike in school weapon seizures: 'No child can learn in an unsafe environment'

The overall crime index for NYC spiked 2.6% in September

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
New York City parents react to surge in weapon seizures in schools: ‘Our children are not safe’ Video

New York City parents react to surge in weapon seizures in schools: ‘Our children are not safe’

Mona Davis and Leonardo Coello discuss the uptick in weapon confiscations among students in public schools throughout the city

Weapon seizures in New York City schools surge, leaving parents across the city concerned for the safety of their children in the classroom

Member of the New York City School Safety Coalition, Mona Davids, and father of two, Leonardo Coello joined "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday to discuss how the issue is impacting local communities and who is to blame for the escalating concern. 

VIRGINIA MIDDLE SCHOOLERS ASKED ABOUT SPECIFIC SEX ACTS AND SEXUAL ORIENTATION

"It's really tragic," Davids explained. "And the big thing is that, you know, these children, no child can learn in an unsafe environment, and right now our children are not safe."

According to NYPD data, there were nearly 800 weapon seizures in New York City schools, a 28% increase since last year, from from July through October 24. 

The overall crime index in New York City increased by 2.6% in September, while felonious assault and robbery increased by double digits in comparison to September of last year. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27:  (L-R) Co-teachers at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 Marisa Wiezel (who is related to the photographer) and Caitlin Kenny give a lesson to their masked students in their classroom on September 27, 2021 in New York City. New York City schools fully reopened earlier this month with all in-person classrooms and mandatory masks on students. The city's mandate ordering all New York City school staff to be vaccinated by midnight today was delayed again after a federal appeals court issued a temporary injunction three days before the mayor's deadline.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27:  (L-R) Co-teachers at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 Marisa Wiezel (who is related to the photographer) and Caitlin Kenny give a lesson to their masked students in their classroom on September 27, 2021 in New York City. New York City schools fully reopened earlier this month with all in-person classrooms and mandatory masks on students. The city's mandate ordering all New York City school staff to be vaccinated by midnight today was delayed again after a federal appeals court issued a temporary injunction three days before the mayor's deadline. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

"This crime is trauma the end of the day, many of my students that are in the schools where guns are being brought into school… the educational environment is being disrupted in a major way," Coello stated. 

"I've talked to parents and students that, you know, some women don't want to go back to school," Coello continued. "It's hard to sit and study when the desk next to you had a student there that brought a gun to school."

Davids also discussed the Democrat Party's hypocrisy when it comes to advocating for minority communities, which she claims has not done enough to mitigate the ongoing issue. 

"Well, and there therein lies the problem," Davids explained when asked about who is responsible for the uptick in weapon seizures. 

"These progressives who do not live in our communities, who purport to care about black and Hispanic children… They are the ones very much responsible one for the school safety agents and shortage, as well as these disastrous laws."

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.