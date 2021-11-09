NYC parents concerned over spike in school weapon seizures: 'No child can learn in an unsafe environment'

Weapon seizures in New York City schools surge, leaving parents across the city concerned for the safety of their children in the classroom.

Member of the New York City School Safety Coalition, Mona Davids, and father of two, Leonardo Coello joined "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday to discuss how the issue is impacting local communities and who is to blame for the escalating concern.

"It's really tragic," Davids explained. "And the big thing is that, you know, these children, no child can learn in an unsafe environment, and right now our children are not safe."

According to NYPD data, there were nearly 800 weapon seizures in New York City schools, a 28% increase since last year, from from July through October 24.

The overall crime index in New York City increased by 2.6% in September, while felonious assault and robbery increased by double digits in comparison to September of last year.

"This crime is trauma the end of the day, many of my students that are in the schools where guns are being brought into school… the educational environment is being disrupted in a major way," Coello stated.

"I've talked to parents and students that, you know, some women don't want to go back to school," Coello continued. "It's hard to sit and study when the desk next to you had a student there that brought a gun to school."

Davids also discussed the Democrat Party's hypocrisy when it comes to advocating for minority communities, which she claims has not done enough to mitigate the ongoing issue.

"Well, and there therein lies the problem," Davids explained when asked about who is responsible for the uptick in weapon seizures.

"These progressives who do not live in our communities, who purport to care about black and Hispanic children… They are the ones very much responsible one for the school safety agents and shortage, as well as these disastrous laws."