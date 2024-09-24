Squatters take over second abandoned Hollywood Hills mansion owned by son of Phillies owner

Another multimillion-dollar abandoned mansion in the Hollywood Hills has been taken over by squatters and has become an eyesore for residents in the neighborhood.

Neighbors told FOX 11 Los Angeles that the home, located on Mulholland, had been vacant for several years.

It is the second property in the Hollywood Hills that has been taken over by squatters.

Another mansion on Sunset Boulevard was overtaken by taggers who destroyed the home and covered the walls and windows with graffiti.

SQUATTERS TURN HOLLYWOOD HILLS MANSION INTO 'EYESORE' WITH GRAFFITI: VIDEO

The abandoned mansion at the corner of Multiview and Mulholland, near the Universal City Overlook, is considered by neighbors to be a safety hazard.

"Every time we call, the police will come, and they'll clear it out. And then, within an hour or two, five more people are there and staying the night," one unidentified neighbor told ABC 7 News.

The same neighbor told ABC 7 News the abandoned mansion is a magnet for crime.

"Apparently, some squatters came and actually attacked one of the neighbors with steel rebar and a beer bottle," the neighbor said.

'PROFESSIONAL' SQUATTERS MOVE HOUSE TO HOUSE, RETAIN STATE-BY-STATE KNOWLEDGE ON THE LAW

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Phillies confirmed to Fox News Digital that both homes are owned by John Powers Middleton, film producer and son of the Philadelphia Phillies owner John S. Middleton.

"The California properties are owned by John Powers Middleton. No other members of the Middleton family have ownership, investment, control or involvement in these properties," the spokesperson said.

'SQUATTER HUNTER' WARNS WORST INTRUDERS IN AMERICA ARE THOSE WHO HAVE 'NOTHING TO LOSE'

The younger Middleton is best known for his work on the films "Oldboy" (2013) and "Manchester by the Sea" (2016).

L.A. City Councilwoman Nithya Raman told Fox News Digital they are closely monitoring both homes and working with the Los Angeles Police Department to address the issues inside both homes.

"Our office has been in close contact with the Los Angeles Police Department as well as the Department of Building and Safety regarding the ongoing situation at both 7571 Mulholland Drive and 1754 N Sunset Plaza Drive. These properties are both owned by the same individual, who is in egregious violation of the law," Raman said in a statement.

"Our office has elevated the issue with the abandoned buildings unit at the Department of Building and Safety to ensure that the fullest extent of enforcement is being implemented urgently and swiftly – DBS has been on site at both locations to investigate, assess, and erect security measures," she continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Raman said that neither situation is being taken lightly, and that the city is working to combat the issue.

"This is a public safety issue with serious consequences for both neighbors and the surrounding community. Irresponsible property owners must take accountability for their property or face action from the city," Raman added.

The Los Angeles Police Department escorted people out of the house on Mulholland and set up security guards to monitor the home. Police also added a chain link fence to prevent any more unwanted visitors.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for more information.

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.