©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Squatters turn Hollywood Hills mansion into 'eyesore' with graffiti: video

The abandoned mansion is owned by film producer John Powers Middleton

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
An abandoned mansion near the Universal City Overlook has turned into an eyesore after taggers and squatters discovered the property. Credit: KTTV

A Hollywood Hills mansion has become an eyesore after the property was taken over by taggers and squatters, according to new video released by FOX 11 Los Angeles.

The abandoned mansion at the corner of Multiview and Mulholland, near the Universal City Overlook, is considered by neighbors to be a safety hazard.

"Every time we call, the police will come, and they'll clear it out. And then, within an hour or two, five more people are there and staying the night," one unidentified neighbor told ABC 7 News.

Hollywood Hills mansion covered in graffiti

Neighbors in the area have called the property an eyesore and a safety hazard. (KTTV)

The same neighbor told ABC 7 News the abandoned mansion is a magnet for crime.

"Apparently, some squatters came and actually attacked one of the neighbors with steel rebar and a beer bottle," the neighbor said.

The graffiti on the property follows the trend of the "Tagger Tower" in downtown Los Angeles, a skyscraper project abandoned in 2019 and now covered in spray paint.

Hollywood Hills mansion covered in graffiti

The abandoned mansion is owned by film producer John Powers Middleton, known for his work on "The Lego Movie" (2014). (KTTV)

The home is owned by John Powers Middleton, film producer and son of the Philadelphia Phillies owner John S. Middleton. The Phillies did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The younger Middleton is best known for his work on the films "Oldboy" (2013) and "Manchester by the Sea" (2016).

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com