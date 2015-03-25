Spokesman: Shots fired at NC high school, suspect in custody

A school spokesman says there has been a shooting at a Winston-Salem high school and that a suspect is in custody.

Winston-Salem-Forsyth County Schools spokesman Theo Helm said the shooting occurred at Carver High School Friday afternoon. It is on the city's northeast side.

According to MyFox8.com, one victim sustained a non-life threatening injury. Officials also said one person is in custody.

The incident is the second gun-related incident for the school this year. Back in January, a Carver High student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property after the juvenile brought a gun to school.

Police located the unloaded .22 caliber pistol in a book bag, after the school was placed on lockdown for forty-three minutes, while officers searched for the weapon, MyFox8.com reported.

Click for more from MyFox8.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.