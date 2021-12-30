Spirit Airlines passenger indicted after allegedly drinking, assaulting flight attendants

A Tennessee woman is now facing a federal charge after allegedly sparking a drunken brawl with flight attendants onboard a Spirit Airlines plane headed to Nashville in late November.

Amanda Henry, 43, of Lebanon, surrendered Wednesday to FBI agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Tennessee says. She risks up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted on a charge of interfering with a flight crew.

The attorney’s office, citing a criminal complaint, said Henry was onboard a Nov. 27 flight from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to Nashville when she "became disruptive and appeared to be intoxicated."

EX-PLAYBOY MODEL AND ‘BAYWATCH’ ‘KAREN’ FACES ASSAULT CHARGE IN SPAT WITH FOUL-MOUTHED MAN ON DELTA FLIGHT

"Passengers seated next to Henry requested to be moved to other seats due to Henry’s disruptive behavior," it continued. "Since Henry was seated next to an emergency exit, flight attendants decided for the safety of everyone on board to move Henry to another seat."

But prosecutors say when the cabin crew asked Henry to move, she "refused and grabbed her carry-on bag and ran toward the front of the aircraft screaming, ‘I’m getting off this plane.’"

"Another flight attendant blocked Henry from getting to the main cabin door and began to restrain her, at which time Henry began to kick and hit the flight attendant," the attorney’s office added. "Henry also assaulted the other flight attendant who assisted in trying to restrain her."

The flight attendants ultimately were able to restrain Henry and a "passenger who was an off-duty firefighter assisted the crew by sitting with [her] and keeping her calm for the duration of the flight," the attorney’s office also said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When the plane landed in Nashville, airport police arrested Henry and charged her with public intoxication.

She was scheduled to appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge Wednesday.