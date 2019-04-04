Spanish-language reporter detained by ICE seeks release

A detained Spanish-language reporter facing deportation after he was arrested while covering an immigration rally in Tennessee is seeking release from custody.

Lawyers for Manuel Duran said Thursday they filed a petition seeking his release from the Etowah County Detention Center in Alabama. He was transferred there after being held in Louisiana following his arrest one year ago.

Duran has been in custody since he was arrested while covering an April 3, 2018, rally protesting immigration policies in Memphis.

Charges related to the protest were dropped, but he was picked up by immigration agents after he was released from jail and detained. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has said Duran was taken into custody because he had a pending deportation order from 2007 after failing to appear for a court hearing.