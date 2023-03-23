Expand / Collapse search
Southern University men’s basketball coach fired after 5 seasons

Southern University's men's basketball program seeking new leader

Associated Press
Southern University's men's basketball program is looking for a new leader after the school announced Wednesday that Sean Woods would not be returning as coach.

Woods ends his five-year tenure with a 64-82 overall record.

"At this time, we felt it was necessary to make a change in leadership of our men’s basketball program, over the last five years we have fallen short of our standard and expectations for our men’s basketball program," Athletic Director Roman Banks said in a statement. "We thank Sean and his family for all they have done for SU and wish them the very best in their journey."

Under Woods' leadership, the program finished second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference during the 2019-2020 season.

Banks said a search for a replacement is underway.