Southern California Tick Fire grows to 4,000 acres, 6 structures destroyed

A Southern California wildfire grew to more than 4,000 acres Friday night, destroying at least six structures with 10 percent containment, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in an update.

More than 1,300 firefighters remained in Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles, as low humidity, high winds and temperatures threaten to spread the fire more.

The wildfire started Thursday afternoon and by Friday evening some evacuated residents were able to return to their homes.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: NEWSOM ISSUES PROCLAMATION, KINCADE FIRE MAY HAVE BEEN SPARKED BY TRANSMISSION LINE

Residents in the area east of Sand Canyon were still under mandatory evacuation as of 7 p.m.

The sheriff’s department said at least 10,000 structures were still threatened.

THOUSANDS ORDERED TO EVACUATE AS WILDFIRES THREATEN LOS ANGELES-AREA NEIGHBORHOODS

No injuries have been reported.

The Kincade Fire in Northern California's Sonoma County has burned nearly 24,000 acres with only 5 percent containment. The fire has burned at least 49 structures.

Pacific Gas & Electic, California's largest utility company, has temporarily turned off power for thousands of customers in northern and central California for the last few weeks in an effort to mitigate the danger of a downed line starting a fire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An estimated 2.5 million people could have their power shut off this weekend during what the company calls a "historic wind event."