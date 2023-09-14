Expand / Collapse search
California

Southern California neighborhood evacuated for hours due to large natural gas leak

The cause of the leak remains the subject of an ongoing investigation by authorities

Associated Press
Published
A Southern California neighborhood was evacuated for more than six hours early Thursday due to a large leak of natural gas from an underground pipe, authorities said.

The leak was detected around 1:30 a.m. in unincorporated West Whittier, about 10 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

An investigation determined the gas was leaking from a 3-inch line and crews were sent to make repairs, Southern California Gas Co. said in a statement.

CA gas leak

Southern California Gas Co. crews repair a leaking 3-inch gas line Thursday morning, Sept. 14, 2023, in Whittier, California.  (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

About 75 people were sent to an evacuation center set up at a school.

The residents were allowed to begin returning home around 8 a.m., said Craig Little, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the leak remained under investigation, Little said.