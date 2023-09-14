Southern California neighborhood evacuated for hours due to large natural gas leak

A Southern California neighborhood was evacuated for more than six hours early Thursday due to a large leak of natural gas from an underground pipe, authorities said.

The leak was detected around 1:30 a.m. in unincorporated West Whittier, about 10 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

An investigation determined the gas was leaking from a 3-inch line and crews were sent to make repairs, Southern California Gas Co. said in a statement.

About 75 people were sent to an evacuation center set up at a school.

The residents were allowed to begin returning home around 8 a.m., said Craig Little, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the leak remained under investigation, Little said.