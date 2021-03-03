Expand / Collapse search
Southeast starting to dry out following days of rain, flooding

Parts of US also facing an elevated fire risk

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National Forecast, March 3Video

National Forecast, March 3

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A storm moving into Southern California will bring much-needed rain along the coast and snow in the mountains of the Southwest.   

Some of that energy will spread into the Southern and Central Plains Thursday and Friday. 

The national forecast for Wednesday, March 3. (Fox News)

There’s an elevated fire danger risk across Arizona on Wednesday and then into the Southern High Plains on Thursday with dry, windy conditions. 

Precipitation in the Southeast over the last 24 hours. (Fox News)

The Southeast will begin to dry out after days of rain and flooding in some areas, like Kentucky

Brad Newnam crosses a flooded East Main Street while checking on businesses in the area in downtown Beattyville, Ky., on Tuesday. Heavy rains caused the Kentucky River to flood most of downtown Beattyville. (AP/Lexington Herald-Leader)

The Northern Plains and Midwest will enjoy very mild temperatures for this time of year -- some areas feeling warmth of 20 to 30 degrees above average. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

