Kentucky residents under state of emergency amid extreme flooding will see more rain

As Kentucky reels from a weekend of extreme flooding and heavy rain, precipitation is predicted to continue across the Southeast.

While a cold front is expected to dry out some areas, like the Ohio Valley, a surface low-pressure system moving east on Tuesday will bring more rainfall, thunderstorms and a "marginal risk" of isolated flash flooding to the Southeast and Gulf Coast.

The precipitation is forecast to clear out of the region by Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

More than 100 reports of flash flooding were received by the National Weather Service on Sunday stretching from the Bluegrass State through Maryland.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency for 13 counties on Sunday after hazardous conditions forced emergency water rescues and road closures due to dangerous mudslides.

"By declaring a state of emergency, we can mobilize the state resources needed to support the cities and counties affected by this heavy rainfall," Beshear said in a statement. "We are acting swiftly to ensure the safety and security of Kentucky families and to get the needed help to our communities."

Beshear also announced that the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) and the Kentucky National Guard had been activated to aid local first responders in their efforts.

Intense thunderstorms lashed Appalachia on Sunday and Monday, forcing people to flee their homes in dump trucks and evacuate to local schools and hospitals.

In Wolfe County, a sheriff rescued four adults and a toddler from their vehicle using a tractor and others assisted residents at Salyersville Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Almost 4,000 people remained without power on Tuesday morning amid the record-breaking weather, according to power outage tracker PowerOutage.us.

AccuWeather reported on Tuesday that Bowling Green had set a new record for the wettest February day after measuring 5.11 inches and the Kentucky River's Booneville rain gauge showed Monday that the water level had crested at 44.3 feet compared to the previous record of 43.4 feet.

The National Weather Service reported that Lousiville also saw record rainfall over the weekend and minor flooding was expected there later in the week.

In Beshear's coronavirus briefing on Monday, Kentucky Division of Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said the state expects this to be "one of the largest flash flooding events that we've had."

