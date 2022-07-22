South, Midwest forecast to see more heat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More dangerous heat is forecast from the Midwest to the mid-South, and along the East Coast this weekend.

Over 100 million people will be affected by the extreme temperatures, with humidity making it feel much worse.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten the Midwest today and tomorrow.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible, along with heavy rain.

The Southwest and southern Rockies will also be the target for heavy rain and isolated flash flooding through the weekend.