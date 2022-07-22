Expand / Collapse search
South, Midwest forecast to see more heat

Extreme temperatures will impact over 100M people

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22

More dangerous heat is forecast from the Midwest to the mid-South, and along the East Coast this weekend.  

Heat alerts in the southern U.S. 

Heat alerts in the southern U.S.  (Credit: Fox News)

Over 100 million people will be affected by the extreme temperatures, with humidity making it feel much worse.

Near record heat across the U.S. on Friday

Near record heat across the U.S. on Friday (Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten the Midwest today and tomorrow.  

The threat of severe storms in the Midwest on Saturday

The threat of severe storms in the Midwest on Saturday (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible, along with heavy rain.

The Southwest and southern Rockies will also be the target for heavy rain and isolated flash flooding through the weekend. 

