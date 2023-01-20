Expand / Collapse search
South Dakota
Published

South Dakota officer fatally shoots suspect who pointed gun at him

Rapid City, SD, police first chased the unidentified suspect

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20

A Rapid City police officer fatally shot a person who had pointed a gun at him during a struggle late Thursday, the Rapid City Police Department said.

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said in a Facebook video that officers had chased "an individual" in a residential area north of the city's downtown before "a struggle of some sort ensued."

The officer attempted to use a stun gun, Hedrick said, but the person pointed a firearm at the officer.

An unidentified individual was killed by Rapid City, South Dakota, police after pointing a gun at an officer.

Hedrick said the officer then fired at the person, who died.

"It does not appear that the suspect was able to fire any rounds at the police officer, but definitely pointed a weapon at him," Hedrick said.

Hedrick did not release details on the person killed.

The Pennington County sheriff's office took over the scene after the shooting, Hedrick said. The state's Division of Criminal Investigation will review the shooting.