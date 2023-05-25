Expand / Collapse search
South Dakota
South Dakota house explosion kills 2, state fire marshal's office investigating

SD man, 2 children were also hospitalized in the accident

Associated Press
The South Dakota State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house explosion that killed two people.

The house near the town of Fort Pierre exploded around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, KELO-TV reported. 

Names and ages of the victims have not been released. A man and two children also were hospitalized. Their conditions were not released.

A house explosion in Fort Pierre, South Dakota, killed two people. The state Fire Marshal's office is investigating the accident.

Stanley County Sheriff Brad Rathbun said neighbors in the rural area heard the blast and alerted authorities. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.