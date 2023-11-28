Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina

South Carolina woman, 83, dies after falling into ‘unknown’ well shaft below home’s kitchen

Dorothy Louise Downey identified as victim involved in fall at Salem property

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An 83-year-old woman has died in South Carolina after falling nearly 50 feet into a well shaft that was hidden underneath the kitchen floor in a home outside of Greenville, a coroner says. 

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office says Dorothy Louise Downey showed up at the property in Salem on Sunday afternoon to help her daughter "in the process of moving from the home." 

"An area of the kitchen floor had weakened with age; the deceased stepped onto the weakened floor and fell through the floor into a well shaft, unknown to the family," the office said in a statement. "She fell approximately 48 feet to her death; there was some water in base of the well." 

The coroner’s office, citing property records, said the home was built in 1920. 

ALEX MURDAUGH TO BE SENTENCED FOR SOUTH CAROLINA FINANCIAL CRIMES 

Home in Salem, South Carolina

An aerial view of the home in Salem where the incident happened, according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. (Google Maps)

The fall was reported to have happened around 2 p.m. Sunday.  

Around 5:45 p.m., nearly four hours later, Downey was removed from the well by the Salem Fire Department and Oconee Emergency Services, according to the coroner’s office. 

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, ELECTS FIRST REPUBLICAN MAYOR SINCE THE 1870s 

A 14-year-old in South Carolina was rescued by firefighters after being trapped 40-feet into a well.

A 14-year-old in South Carolina was rescued by firefighters in 2022 after being trapped 40 feet into a well. On Sunday, a woman died in Salem after falling into a well shaft hidden underneath the kitchen of a home. (Gaffney City Fire Department)

An autopsy performed Monday on Downey determined that she died from blunt force injuries and the manner of her death is accidental, it added. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"I have not had a death like this occur in my 31-year career as Oconee County coroner," coroner Karl Addis told WYFF. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.