South Carolina suspect linked to 4 killings; FBI joins manhunt

South Carolina authorities have enlisted help from the FBI in its ongoing manhunt for an armed suspect as police from multiple states piece together his criminal history.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the FBI has provided air assets to bolster the search effort for Tyler Donnet Terry, who was involved in a chase and shootout with deputies Monday evening.

The sheriff’s department also said it doubled its manpower in the expanded search.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have expanded the perimeter beyond fishing creek, closer to Fort Lawn," the Chester County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Terry, 27, was with a woman identified as Adrienne Simpson when deputies tried to pull over a "suspicious vehicle" at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday. Simpson allegedly refused to stop, and the deputies gave chase.

GEORGIA SHERIFF SPECULATES LITTLE CAESARS ASSAULT SUSPECT FLED AREA AS HUNT DRAGS ON

Terry allegedly shot at the deputies multiple times, hitting at least two vehicles as the chase reached triple-digit speeds, FOX 46 Charlotte reported.

Simpson, 34, crashed the car, ending the chase. Authorities arrested Simpson, but Terry fled the scene.

Chester City police have worked to obtain multiple warrants for Terry’s arrest, connecting him to five warrants for attempted murder, all stemming from a May 2 shooting.

However, sheriffs have continued to investigate "numerous" other serious criminal activities tied to Terry, revealing a crime spree that includes at least two murders in the St. Louis area.

LONG ISLAND SMOKE SHOP OWNER FOUND MURDERED IN HIS STORE

Authorities from St. Louis traveled to South Carolina Thursday to piece together the timeline before interviewing Simpson.

"Perhaps the most difficult homicide cases to solve are when the victim and suspects don’t know each other and you have suspects who are not from your area," Joseph Spiess Jr., chief of the police department in Brentwood, said of the detectives working the cases. "These are two ingredients that make it extremely difficult to solve. But they have."

The Major Case Squad identified Terry and Simpson as suspects in the homicide investigations of a man in Brentwood and a woman in University City, KMOV reported.

Terry and Simpson allegedly shot and killed Thomas Hardin, 35, in York, South Carolina on May 2, then fled to St. Louis, where they allegedly shot Stanley and Barbara Goodkin on May 15. Stanley survived thanks to his phone blocking the bullet, but Barbara was shot in the head and died at the scene.

That same night, Terry and Simpson allegedly shot and killed Dr. Sergei Zacharev.

ARIZONA POLICE OFFICER STRUCK BY VEHICLE NEAR BORDER, AIRLIFTED TO HOSPITAL: REPORT

Both killings are believed to be the result of attempted robbery.

Chester County authorities have also started investigating whether or not the pair are tied to a dead body found Wednesday in Great Falls, South Carolina. The individual was identified as Eugene, Simpson’s husband.

He had been missing since May 2, WSOC reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sheriffs confirmed Thursday night that Terry is still considered to be armed and extremely dangerous, and they asked residents to lock their doors and secure their firearms.

If you have any crime tips, email peter.aitken@fox.com