South Carolina
South Carolina Memorial Day shooting kills 1, injures 5 others

SC police have made no arrests, working to determine circumstances that led to shooting

Associated Press
One person was killed and five others injured in a shooting on Memorial Day in South Carolina, authorities said.

Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting about 9:50 p.m. Monday in Hollywood, a town about 20 miles west of Charleston, and found six gunshot victims, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A South Carolina sheriff's office announced that one person was killed, and five others were injured in a Memorial Day shooting. 

One person who was found inside a vehicle died on the scene, officials said. The other five victims were taken to area hospitals, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to a report of a large crowd in the area about two hours before the shooting and found a neighborhood party but no unlawful activity at the time, the sheriff's office said. Detectives were working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting, but no arrests have been made.