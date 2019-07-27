WATCH: Donkey joins in as South Carolina man sings 'Lion King' song 'Circle of Life'

A South Carolina man recorded himself harmonizing with his donkey Nathan in an unconventional version of "Circle of Life," the opening song from “The Lion King,” that is going viral on Facebook.

Travis Kinley told FOX Carolina he had no idea that Nathan would join in when he made the video Thursday.

"You can see in the video I'm actually shocked when he does it," Kinley told the station. "He's brayed before but never like that."

Kinley sings “Nants ingonyama bagithi Baba,” the original Zulu lyrics, as Nathan starts to hee-haw along.

Kinley is a shelter director for Sumter United Ministries and is pursuing a master's degree in ministry at Anderson University, FOX Carolina reported.

Disney premiered the live-action version of 1994’s “The Lion King” this month.