No arrests yet in South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh shooting

No arrests have been made two days after the shooting of prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who suffered a "superficial" wound to the head on his way to the beach months after finding his wife and son shot to death outside their hunting lodge in the still-unsolved murder mystery.

In the latest update provided to Fox News on Sunday, S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) spokesman Tommy Crosby said Hampton County Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 1:34 p.m. on Saturday from Alex Murdaugh, who reported that he had been shot on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville, S.C.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office "secured the scene and Emergency Medical Services coordinated medical air transport of Alex Murdaugh to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia for treatment of a superficial gunshot wound to the head," Crosby said. At the request of the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, SLED was requested to lead the investigation.

SLED personnel were dispatched at 2:41 p.m., with low-country regional agents arriving on scene at 3:40 p.m. and SLED crime scene agents arriving on scene at 4:30 p.m., Crosby said. SLED regional agents and crime scene agents "worked throughout the night into Sunday morning collecting evidence, processing the crime scene, interviewing potential witnesses, and following up on potential leads."

A black Mercedes-Benz SUV driven by Alex Murdaugh "was initially processed and ultimately towed from the scene to a law enforcement impound lot for further evaluation." Crosby said in the update provided Sunday that "at this time no arrests have been made."

"SLED is committed to conducting a professional and thorough criminal investigation. SLED is further committed to transparency and will provide any additional releasable information at the appropriate time," Crosby said. "As we have previously stated, we cannot and will not do anything that could jeopardize the integrity of this or any potentially related investigation or that would violate the due process afforded to all in our constitutional system of justice."

He said anyone with information about this incident, "no matter how insignificant," is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

His lawyer, Jim Griffin, said Alex Murdaugh was heading to Charleston when his car stopped on Salkehatchie Road. A truck passed Murdaugh on the road before turning around and then someone in the vehicle shot him. The lawyer said he received that information from Murdaugh's brother, Randy.

Meanwhile, no suspects have been named in the shooting death of Murdaugh’s wife and son.

Murdaugh, 53, found his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh, both shot several times at their Colleton County home on June 7. Authorities said the two were found shot to death outside the house near dog kennels. No arrests have been made, and state police have released little information, even going to court to fight public records requests. Alex Murdaugh said on a 911 call he had just returned home and in a later TV interview said he was out checking on his terminally ill father when his wife and son were killed.

The Murdaughs are one of South Carolina’s most prominent legal families. Alex Murdaugh was a volunteer prosecutor in the same office where his father, grandfather and great-grandfather spent more than 80 years combined as the area's top prosecutors. Other members of the family are prominent civil attorneys.

When Paul Murdaugh was killed, he was awaiting trial for boating under the influence causing death in a February 2019 crash that killed a 19-year-old woman. State police have since started looking into the investigation into that crash to see if anyone tried to keep police from charging Paul Murdaugh.

After the Murdaughs deaths, state police also reopened an investigation into a 2015 hit-and-run death of a 19-year-old man in Hampton County. The victim’s mother said she thought Paul Murdaugh could have been involved. Authorities haven't released any information about why those cases we reopened.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.