South Carolina girl, 10, dies 2 days after fight at school: officials

A South Carolina girl who was so severely injured during a school fight that she was airlifted to a hospital for treatment died just days after the altercation, school officials said.

The Colleton County School District announced in a statement that 10-year-old Raniya Wright died Wednesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

“Our community has suffered a tremendous loss,” the statement read. “Raniya was a wonderful student. She loved to write, spend time with her friends, play basketball, and loved being a big sister. She was actively involved in her church as a junior usher.

"She will be missed greatly by her family, friends and the nire school.”

According to school officials, Wright, a fifth-grade student at Forest Hills Elementary School, was involved in a fight with another student in her classroom on Monday. Administrators broke up the altercation and immediately called emergency personnel.

Wright had to be airlifted to the medical university for treatment.

The extent of her injuries and the official cause of death have not been released, pending an autopsy report on Friday, Major J.W. Chapman, with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement.

A redacted incident report from the sheriff’s office, provided to Fox News, said that Wright had collapsed, and that when officers arrived on the scene she was unconscious but breathing.

“Our prayers are with the Wright family, the students and faculty at Forest Hills Elementary and the Colleton County School District, and the Community as a whole,” Chapman said. “Investigators at the CCSO are valiantly working to complete a thorough, comprehensive investigation in a timely manner.”

School officials said that another student had been suspended as a result of the fight, but it remains unclear if authorities intend to file charges.