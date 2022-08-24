Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

South Carolina elementary school principal shot to death in car; suspect arrested

Kyle Church is charged with murder in the Sunday shooting death of school principal Wendy Cook

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
South Carolina authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal Sunday shooting of an elementary school principal.

Dillon County deputies on Sunday responded to reports of a shooting on the 1800 block of Southwind Road and found Wendy Cook, 54, shot dead in a car and the suspect, Kyle Church, 31, still sitting in the same vehicle, according to authorities and local reports.

"I am saddened by the passing of Dr. Wendy Cook, principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School. Her colleagues and friends in Dillon County School District 4 talk about the great work she did leading her school and many of the impacts she had on her students and staff," South Carolina Department of Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said in a Monday statement.

Spearman added that her "deepest condolences are with the entire Dillon school community as they grieve this loss."

  • South Carolina elementary school principal Wendy Cook
    Image 1 of 2

    Cook knew shooting suspect Kyle Church, but authorities could not say how they were acquainted.  (Facebook/ Wendy Cook)

  • Stewart Heights Elementary School Wendy Cook
    Image 2 of 2

    South Carolina authorities found elementary school principal Wendy Cook shot dead in a vehicle on Sunday. (Facebook/ Wendy Cook)

Dillon County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton confirmed Church's arrest to Fox News Digital and said he and Cook knew each other but could not disclose their relationship.

Hamilton also could not disclose what Hamilton was doing in the vehicle when police arrived to the scene.

Kyle Church, 31, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a crime.

Kyle Church, 31, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a crime. (Dillon County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities charged Church with murder and possession of a weapon during a crime, according to WMFB.

Cook was a mother to two children and grandmother to one grandson, according to her obituary. Social media users remembered the principal as "loving" and "talented."

The DCSO is actively investigating the shooting.

