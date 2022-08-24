South Carolina elementary school principal shot to death in car; suspect arrested

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Carolina authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal Sunday shooting of an elementary school principal.

Dillon County deputies on Sunday responded to reports of a shooting on the 1800 block of Southwind Road and found Wendy Cook, 54, shot dead in a car and the suspect, Kyle Church, 31, still sitting in the same vehicle, according to authorities and local reports.

"I am saddened by the passing of Dr. Wendy Cook, principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School. Her colleagues and friends in Dillon County School District 4 talk about the great work she did leading her school and many of the impacts she had on her students and staff," South Carolina Department of Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said in a Monday statement.

Spearman added that her "deepest condolences are with the entire Dillon school community as they grieve this loss."

MULTIPLE PEOPLE SHOT IN WASHINGTON, DC: REPORTS

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Dillon County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton confirmed Church's arrest to Fox News Digital and said he and Cook knew each other but could not disclose their relationship.

NEW HAMPSHIRE MAN IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING GUNFIRE, STANDOFF WITH POLICE

Hamilton also could not disclose what Hamilton was doing in the vehicle when police arrived to the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities charged Church with murder and possession of a weapon during a crime, according to WMFB.

Cook was a mother to two children and grandmother to one grandson, according to her obituary. Social media users remembered the principal as "loving" and "talented."

The DCSO is actively investigating the shooting.