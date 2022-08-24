New Hampshire man in custody following gunfire, standoff with police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Hampshire State Police are investigating gunfire involving a driver and a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop that led to an hourslong standoff at a home before the driver was taken into custody, authorities said.

The Carroll County sheriff's deputy attempted to conduct the traffic stop at about 11 a.m. Tuesday in Tuftonboro. The male driver was "known to that deputy," and there was an "apparent discharge of firearms" during the stop, authorities said in a news release. No one was struck or hurt.

The driver fled into an adjacent home where he remained for hours. Many police officers responded to the area.

The man was taken into custody at about 8 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding what led up to the event, including the discharge of weapons, is ongoing, the news release said.