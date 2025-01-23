Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina

South Carolina drunk driver arrested in December had been deported 3 times: affidavit

An affidavit by a deportation officer showed Sergio Ixtepan-Toto was deported in May 2020, November 2022 and February 2024

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
close
Idea of deporting people who are illegally here is 'not a new concept,' GOP senator points out Video

Idea of deporting people who are illegally here is 'not a new concept,' GOP senator points out

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., discusses the debate over the H-1B immigration visa, how the program could be reformed and concerns over the impact of mass deportations.

An illegal immigrant with a lengthy criminal history in the United States was indicted by a South Carolina grand jury last week for re-entering without authorization after he was arrested for drunk driving in December.

Sergio Ixtepan-Toto, 36, was arrested on Dec. 6, 2024, in Pickens, South Carolina, for driving under the influence after he almost crashed into another car on West Main Street in the town.

When a Pickens police officer attempted to pull Ixtepan-Toto over, he allegedly ran a stop sign and continued driving until he was boxed into a store parking lot by police officers. 

During the stop, officers reported that Ixtepan-Toto failed a field sobriety test and had multiple open beer cans in his vehicle.

TRUMP DEPORTATIONS COME AFTER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT RATTLED SOUTH CAROLINA; MOTIVE IN INTERSTATE SHUTDOWN UNKNOWN

Sergio Ixtepan 2024 mugshot

Sergio Ixtepan-Toto, a Mexican national in the US illegally, was arrested in South Carolina for drunk driving in December 2024. (Pickens Police Department)

An incident report also stated that he had an identification card from Mexico, FOX Carolina reported.

Ixtepan-Toto was released on local charges and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on Dec. 9.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ACCUSED IN ATTEMPTED TEEN KIDNAPPING DEPORTED 5 TIMES: OFFICIALS

An affidavit filed on Dec. 12 by a deportation officer stated that Ixtepan-Toto's immigration file showed that he was deported in May 2020, November 2022 and February 2024.

Sergio Ixtepan-Toto mugshot

Sergio Ixtepan-Toto has been arrested multiple times in South Carolina since 2008. The mugshot pictured above is from a 2018 arrest by the Pickens Police Department, two years before he was deported for the first time. (Pickens Police Department)

"There is no record that Ixtepan ever obtained permission from the Attorney General of the United States or his successor, the Director of Homeland Security, to reapply to the INS or ICE for admission into the United States after having been arrested and deported," the affidavit said.

ICE officer with badge and gun

An affidavit filed by an ICE officer on Dec. 12 showed that Sergio Ixtepan-Toto was deported back to Mexico in May 2020, November 2022 and February 2024. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A background check on Ixtepan-Toto obtained by FOX Carolina showed criminal charges in various jurisdictions within the state dating back to 2008.

His previous charges include speeding, driving without a license, domestic violence, indecent exposure and four prior arrests for driving under the influence.