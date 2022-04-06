Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina: 1 dead, 2 injured during shooting at FRÄNKISCHE facility

The shooter is believed to be a former employee of the facility

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
At least three people have been shot at an industrial plant in South Carolina Tuesday evening, officials said.

Emergency services and multiple police deputies arrived at the scene of the FRÄNKISCHE facility around 11 p.m., following dispatch calls of an active shooter, where they found two people injured and a deceased gunman, FOX News Carolina journalist Cody Alcorn reported from the scene. 

Emergency services and multiple police deputies arrived at the scene of the FRÄNKISCHE facility around 11 p.m. (WHNS)

Deputies secured the scene after the shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted injury, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said, FOX News anchor Victoria Carmen reported.

It was later learned that the shooter — who was initially counted among the victims — was a former employee of the facility, according to the report.

People standing across the street of a shooting incident in Anderson County, South Carolina (WHNS).

The other two victims, also believed to be employees, were transported to the hospital, police said. One of the victims was in critical condition, they added.

No motive is yet known for the shooting. 

People boarding a bus in Anderson Country, South Carolina, Tuesday evening, when a shooting took place at a local FRÄNKISCHE facility. (WHNS)

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned for updates. 

