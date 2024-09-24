Son of suspected would-be Trump assassin arrested on child porn charges

The son of would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh has been taken into custody on federal charges of possessing child pornography.

Authorities seized multiple electronic devices from 35-year-old Oran Alexander Routh's home in Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday that investigators say contained "hundreds" of files with child exploitation material. The illicit material was discovered during a search conducted "in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation," according to a criminal complaint.

Routh has been charged with receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The child porn was discovered during a search of Routh's home in connection to the investigation of his father, Ryan Routh, 58, who was arrested on Sept. 15 after authorities spotted a gun poking out of the shrubbery on the golf course where former President Trump was playing that afternoon. Routh allegedly camped outside the golf course with food and a rifle for nearly 12 hours, records revealed.

The Republican presidential candidate was unharmed in the incident.

