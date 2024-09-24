Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina

Son of suspected would-be Trump assassin arrested on child porn charges

Oran Alexander Routh, 35, has been arrested on federal child pornography charges

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published | Updated
The son of would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh has been taken into custody on federal charges of possessing child pornography.

Authorities seized multiple electronic devices from 35-year-old Oran Alexander Routh's home in Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday that investigators say contained "hundreds" of files with child exploitation material. The illicit material was discovered during a search conducted "in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation," according to a criminal complaint. 

Routh has been charged with receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT SUSPECT RYAN ROUTH SMIRKS IN NEW FLORIDA MUGSHOT AS MORE LIFE DETAILS EMERGE

Oran Alexander Routh

Oran Alexander Routh, 35, is in federal custody on child pornography charges. His father, Ryan Routh, was arrested earlier this month after a foiled assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump's life.  (raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification (CCBI))

The child porn was discovered during a search of Routh's home in connection to the investigation of his father, Ryan Routh, 58, who was arrested on Sept. 15 after authorities spotted a gun poking out of the shrubbery on the golf course where former President Trump was playing that afternoon. Routh allegedly camped outside the golf course with food and a rifle for nearly 12 hours, records revealed. 

The Republican presidential candidate was unharmed in the incident. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. Fox News Digital's Mollie Markowitz contributed to this report.

