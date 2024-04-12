10 suspected illegal migrants busted for child pornography at Texas human smuggling 'stash house'

A group of 10 suspected illegal migrants from Asia and Guatemala have been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography at a Texas house, police say, while Homeland Security tells Fox News Digital that the premises was being used as a "stash house for human smuggling activities."

The 10 suspects were taken into custody Thursday morning following a search of a house at 5118 Dripping Springs in Chambers County, about 33 miles east of Downtown Houston, according to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Law enforcement stated that they had to force entry into the premises after the occupants refused to let the officers in during the 9 a.m. search.

Once inside, police discovered 10 people who the CCSO said are believed to be in the U.S. illegally. A Homeland Security spokesperson tells Fox News Digital that the immigration status of the 10 has yet to be determined.

Police also seized several electronic devices from the premises; however, the contents of these devices remain unconfirmed, Fox 26 reports. Restaurant supplies were also found.

The search was prompted following a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children database, suggesting that child pornography may have been downloaded at this location.

"Those types of downloads are illegal and are heavily monitored," CCSO Captain Bryan Baker told Fox 26. "We're just not going to tolerate that in our county."

The CCSO on Thursday posted photos of the suspects sitting down in handcuffs outside the residence with their faces obscured.

The Sheriff’s Office said that some of the individuals were of Asian descent, and some were from Guatemala.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) responded to the scene to assist with the investigation, and all 10 individuals were transported to the Chambers County Jail to be processed by the federal agency.

"On April 11, Homeland Security Investigations Houston assisted our state and local partners with a law enforcement action related to an ongoing child exploitation investigation," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"During the course of the enforcement action and based on the individuals encountered, the structure was additionally determined to be a stash house for human smuggling activities."

"HSI Houston is continuing to work with our state and local partners in furtherance of this investigation."

It is unclear what charges the 10 suspects face. Fox News Digital contacted the CCSO but was unable to get a response to this query.

"This is an ongoing investigation that will require an extensive follow-up to investigative leads," CCSO wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"This is an ongoing investigation looking into possible human trafficking and/or human smuggling as well as other possible crimes."