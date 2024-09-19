Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh smirks in new Florida mugshot as more life details emerge

Routh listed his wife as his emergency contact and described himself as an atheist, records reveal

Mollie Markowitz By Mollie Markowitz Fox News
Published
Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in former President Donald Trump's second foiled assassination attempt, was photographed smirking in the booking photo released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Routh, 58, was also listed as married and an atheist in the religion category of his arrest records, obtained by Fox News Digital. 

His wife was listed as his emergency contact. 

Another section of the arrest records notes that Routh was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the incident. 

Ryan Routh mugshot

Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in the second foiled assassination plot against former President Donald Trump, was photographed smirking in his mugshot. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

Routh was arrested Sunday after authorities spotted a gun poking out of the shrubbery on the golf course where Trump was playing that afternoon. Routh allegedly camped outside the golf course with food and a rifle for nearly 12 hours, records revealed. 

TRUMP ASSASSINATION PLOT EXPOSES RYAN ROUTH'S BOMB BUST, BARRICADE WITH ILLEGAL GUN IN PROFESSIONAL DEMISE

Routh did not fire any shots, never had Trump in his line of sight and sped away after the agent who spotted him fired in his direction, officials said. 

Police were able to quickly obtain descriptions of both the suspect and his vehicle with the help of an eyewitness, authorities said, and he was arrested in a neighboring county. 

RYAN ROUTH'S 'POOR MAN SURVEILLANCE' ENOUGH TO SCOUT OUT SPOT TO TARGET TRUMP: EXPERT

Routh has been charged federally with possessing a gun with a scratched-out number and with possessing a gun illegally as a felon, though more serious charges are likely pending. 

He is due back in court later this month, and charges could include aggravated assault for allegedly pointing the rifle at a Secret Service agent and making threats against a former president, State Attorney Dave Aronberg previously told Fox News Digital.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT SUSPECT'S FORMER NEIGHBOR SAYS FAMILY WAS 'WEIRD,' KEPT A 'HORSE IN THE HOUSE'

FBI agents investigate attempt against Trump

FBI investigators carry a box of evidence from the perimeter of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Ryan Routh was arrested earlier this week after allegedly attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump while hiding in the bushes along the golf course. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a press conference Tuesday that Florida will pursue more charges against Routh and that his offense should merit life in prison.  

