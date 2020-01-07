Son of billionaire found dead at Beverly Hills home

The son of California billionaire Ronald Burkle was found dead Monday evening at a Beverly Hills residence.

The Beverly Hills Police Department said in a statement that police and fire personnel responded at 7:26 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious man at a residence and determined he was dead.

The investigation was referred to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, according to the police statement, which did not identify the man.

"Andrew Charles Burkle (DOB: 10/27/93) was found unresponsive in his Beverly Hills home on Jan. 6," the coroner's office statement said. "Authorities were called and Burkle was pronounced dead at the scene at 19:31 hours. An examination is pending."

Andrew Burkle was 26, according to a date of birth provided to The Associated Press by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. He is survived by his parents and two siblings.

DON LARSEN YANKEES PITCHER WHO THREW ONLY WORLD SERIES PERFECT GAME, DEAD AT AGE 90

"It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we announce the death of Andrew C. Burkle on January 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California," his family said in a statement to People magazine. "He is deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed."

Burkle’s biography on the entertainment industry database website IMDb identified him as a producer and actor with several credits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Andrew Burkle’s father, Ronald Burkle is the founder and managing partner of The Yucaipa Companies investment firm, a co-owner of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, an investor in Sacramento's Major League Soccer team and holds numerous other positions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.