Minnesota

Minnesota landslide kills 19-year-old at state park

MN emergency responders discovered the deceased man in the state park during recovery efforts

Associated Press
Published
A 19-year-old man became trapped and died as a result of a landslide at a state park in southern Minnesota.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office received a call Saturday afternoon of a landslide trapping someone under collapsed earth at the falls area of Minneopa State Park, near Mankato.

The sheriff's office has labeled the death as accidental and is currently conducting an investigation. (Fox News)

Emergency workers recovered the man, whom they found dead. The sheriff's office, which called the death accidental in a press release, is investigating.

Minneopa State Park is one of Minnesota's oldest state parks, and contains waterfalls and a bison herd, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.