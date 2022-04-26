Soldier killed, two others injured in accident at Washington state training center

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 20-year-old soldier was killed during a training accident at Yakima Training Center in western Washington state on Monday.

Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, who joined the Army last year and is originally from Delaware, was pronounced dead at the base after a "vehicle accident" during a unit exercise.

Two other soldiers were injured and treated at a local hospital.

"Marquez was known for his laughter and the light he spread everywhere he went. We knew him as a loving son and brother to his family, a faithful friend to his comrades, and a loyal Soldier to his nation," the 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment wrote in a release on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yakima Training Center is a satellite installation of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, where Marquez was based.