Snowy weather forecast across West as above-average temperatures expected to move east

Heavy snow will continue over a widespread area across the West, with more than a foot on the way from the Sierra Nevada up into the Cascades and Rockies.

Much needed rain will also move into Southern California, but flooding will be a concern, with too much of it in a short period of time.

Above-average temperatures are forecast once again from the central U.S. spreading in toward the East Coast.

Daytime highs will be 20-30 degrees above average, with more potential records being broken over the next few days.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a cold front moving through the warm, humid air will bring the risk of strong-to-severe storms for parts of the Midwest and mid-Mississippi Valley.