©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Snowy weather forecast across West as above-average temperatures expected to move east

Flooding will be a concern in Southern California

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for December 14 Video

National weather forecast for December 14

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

Heavy snow will continue over a widespread area across the West, with more than a foot on the way from the Sierra Nevada up into the Cascades and Rockies.  

Western snow forecast

Western snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Much needed rain will also move into Southern California, but flooding will be a concern, with too much of it in a short period of time. 

Rain for the West

Rain for the West (Credit: Fox News)

Above-average temperatures are forecast once again from the central U.S. spreading in toward the East Coast.  

Above-average temperatures move East

Above-average temperatures move East (Credit: Fox News)

Daytime highs will be 20-30 degrees above average, with more potential records being broken over the next few days.  

Risk of strong-to-severe storms

Risk of strong-to-severe storms (Credit: Fox News)

On Wednesday and Thursday, a cold front moving through the warm, humid air will bring the risk of strong-to-severe storms for parts of the Midwest and mid-Mississippi Valley.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

