Midwest
Published

Snow, cold weather to blanket Upper Midwest, creating dangerous travel conditions

Winter storm may bring up to 6 inches of snow to the Upper Midwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Travis Fedschun, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
National forecast for Monday, October 19

National forecast for Monday, October 19

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

The first big shot of winter weather is moving across the Northern Plains on Monday, bringing the chance of several inches of snow

The slow-moving storm system is bringing harsh conditions to the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest before heading into the Great Lakes by the middle of the week. 

Snow, freezing rain, and rain combined with windy conditions and frigid air will make for dangerous travel conditions across the region. 

Winter weather advisories are in effect through Montana on Monday, with conditions expected to deteriorate for points east. 

A storm system moving east will bring rain and snow to the northern tier of the Lower 48.

A storm system moving east will bring rain and snow to the northern tier of the Lower 48.

As the system moves into the Upper Midwest, snow and rain will be the major hazards as snow accumulates between 2 and 6 inches. 

Forecast precipitation across the West.

Forecast precipitation across the West.

Hazardous driving conditions can be expected, with slippery roads. 

Snow is forecast to spread across the Upper Midwest into the Great Lakes.

Snow is forecast to spread across the Upper Midwest into the Great Lakes.

In addition to the precipitation, temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below average through the region. 

Several inches of snow are forecast across parts of the Upper Midwest this week.

Several inches of snow are forecast across parts of the Upper Midwest this week.

As the middle of the country sees hints of winter, the heat continues out West.

Above-average temperatures and wildfire danger remain a threat over California, the Southwest and Great Basin.  

Bundled up against the cold, a man navigates the trail around Sloans Lake after a cold front dropped temperatures Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Bundled up against the cold, a man navigates the trail around Sloans Lake after a cold front dropped temperatures Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Denver.

Record high temperatures are possible in parts of California and into the Southwest, where high temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees above average.

A look at the wildfires currently burning across the West.

A look at the wildfires currently burning across the West.

Air quality advisories are also up where the fires are burning and the stagnant air could cause breathing issues.

In the East, a cold front moving over the eastern third of the country will bring rain and isolated thunderstorms on Monday. 

The National Forecast for Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

The National Forecast for Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

The rain could make driving conditions especially hazardous due to slippery conditions caused by wet leaves on roads. 

