Smuggling boat capsizes off California coast; 1 dead, 15 migrants in custody

A migrant-smuggling boat capsized off the California coast near San Diego, with border authorities taking more than a dozen people into custody and reporting at least one death.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent spotted a vessel near Point Loma at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Agents observed several people in distress near the boat about 10 minutes later, a Border Patrol spokesperson told Fox News.

The boat coasted into an area known as Wipeout Beach.

Border Patrol agents requested assistance from San Diego lifeguards, who succeeded in retrieving people from the water near La Jolla Children’s Pool. Lifeguards rescued 10 people in rough conditions, finding that some of the people were wearing life vests.

First responders found a person submerged and got them to shore, where they were pronounced dead, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguard spokesperson told Fox News.

Eight of the migrants were taken to local hospitals, with one person in critical condition. Border authorities say they found 15 people overall.

However, lifeguards say other people may still be missing or in need of medical care, a CBS 8 reporter tweeted.

The investigation is ongoing, with agents continuing to work with lifeguards to rescue people in the water.

San Diego has slowly turned into a hotspot for migrants to try and land, which garners mixed results.

Border Patrol agents on Monday intercepted a boat off the San Diego coast carrying 23 illegal immigrants. Agents deployed a cutter boat to intercept the migrant boat, which allegedly ignored orders to stop.

The boat's engines died close to shore, and agents were able to retrieve it before it could capsize.

Earlier this month, another boat ferrying illegal immigrants in the same area capsized, resulting in three deaths.