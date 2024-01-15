Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts

Small plane crash in rural Massachusetts leaves multiple fatalities, authorities say

The fatal crash occurred in the Leyden Wildlife Management Area near Greenfield

Associated Press
Published
  A small plane carrying three people crashed in a remote, wooded area of Massachusetts on Sunday morning, leaving multiple fatalities.
  • The plane crashed near Leyden with three people on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
  • Multiple departments are investigating the crash.

A small plane carrying three people crashed in a remote, wooded area of Massachusetts on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Police reported multiple fatalities.

The twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 55 crashed near Leyden, Massachusetts, with three people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper and spokesperson James D. DeAngelis said multiple agencies were notified of the crash in the Leyden Wildlife Management Area near Greenfield at around 11:45 a.m.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper James D. DeAngelis said responders located multiple occupants of the plane with fatal injuries.

"Responders located multiple occupants of the plane who have fatal injuries," DeAngelis said in a statement.

Police, fire and medical crews remained on the scene, DeAngelis said, while detectives and crime scene personnel were also at the crash site.

Police were not releasing any further details while the investigation was ongoing.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board said they were also investigating the crash.