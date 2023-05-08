Expand / Collapse search
Multiple children injured in Arizona highway crash

8 people sustained serious injuries in the 2-vehicle crash that shut down part of the AZ highway

Associated Press
Eight people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Chandler on Saturday that shut down part of a state highway on the outskirts of Phoenix.

Multiple children were among the eight people hospitalized after a sedan and a small truck collided sometime before 6 a.m. near the intersection of State Route 87 and Hunt highway in Chandler, the Maricopa County sheriff's office said.

Some of the injuries are considered life-threatening and all of them are serious, the sheriff's office said.

A 2-vehicle crash near the intersection of State Route 87 and Hunt highway in Chandler, Arizona, sent eight people to the hospital on Saturday.

The northbound lanes of SR-87 in Chandler south of Mesa were expected to be closed for several hours. The southbound lanes remained open, the sheriff's office said.

Six of the people hurt were in the truck, and two in the sedan, authorities said. No other details have been released.