Brown University shooting: Timeline of terror that left 2 dead, 9 injured

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police in Rhode Island are entering day three of their search for the individual who shot and killed two people, and injured nine students at Brown University.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at Brown University's Barus and Holley engineering building. While a person of interest was taken into custody early Sunday morning, that individual was later released.

Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov died in the shooting. Cook, 19, was the president of the Brown University College Republicans.

Timeline of the Brown University shooting:

Saturday at 4:22 p.m.: Brown University notifies the campus community of an active shooter:

At 4:22 p.m., a shooter entered the Barus and Holley engineering building and began firing, killing two people and injuring nine other students.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the entire Brown University campus, which was later lifted as police searched for the shooter. Brown University President Christina H. Paxson described the shooting as a "tragic day" for the institution.

"There are truly no words that can express the deep sorrow we are feeling for the victims of the shooting that took place today at the Barus & Holley engineering and physics building," Paxson said.

The outer doors to the campus building were unlocked because of final exams, authorities said.

The suspect was described as a man dressed in black leaving the building by foot, according to Providence Police Deputy Chief Tim O'Hara.

Saturday at 11:04 p.m.: Police release video showing a person of interest:

Sunday at 5:42 a.m.: Brown University lifts the shelter in place order:

After over 12 hours, Brown University lifted the shelter in place and allowed students to leave. Law enforcement officials had been evacuating students throughout Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Sunday at 3:45 a.m.: Authorities announce a person of interest was detained:

Authorities early Sunday morning announced a person of interest had been detained. Providence Chief of Police Colonel Oscar Perez Jr. didn't mention if the individual was affiliated with the university.

Sunday at 11 p.m.: Authorities announce release of the person of interest:

Officials in Providence released the person of interest that was previously in custody, saying there was a lack of evidence.

"Yeah, look, I think it's fair to say that, ah, there is no basis to consider him a person of interest. So that's why he's being released," Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said.

In a post on X, the Providence Police wrote, "Tonight, we announced that the person of interest is being released. The investigation has been ongoing and remains fully active between all agencies. Since the first call to 911, we have not received any specific threats to our community."

Monday at 2:30 p.m.: Police release additional surveillance footage of a person of interest:

Monday at 5:15 p.m.: Authorities release new images of person of interest:

The FBI and Providence Police released new images and video of a person of interest, showing someone wearing dark clothing, captured from surveillance cameras.

The images were retrieved around 2 p.m. Saturday, two hours before the shooting, authorities said at a news conference on Monday. The person of interest was described as a male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build.

Authorities added during the news conference that the shooter used a 9mm handgun.

Retired FBI Supervisory Agent Jason Pack told Fox News Digital "people want answers," noting there's an intense amount of pressure on law enforcement.

"Parents want to know their kids are safe. Students want to know if they can move freely on campus. Families of the victims want justice, and they deserve it," Pack said. "There is also pressure. Investigators feel it. Prosecutors feel it. University officials feel it. Families of the victims carry it every hour of every day. Pressure, however, does not solve cases. Evidence does."

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano, Andrea Margolis and Greg Norman contributed to this report.