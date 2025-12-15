Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

U.S.

Brown University shooting: Timeline of terror that left 2 dead, 9 injured

Two students killed, nine injured in Saturday shooting at engineering building as police search for gunman

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
close
Authorities release new videos and photo of person of interest in Brown University shooting Video

Authorities release new videos and photo of person of interest in Brown University shooting

Officials hold a press conference to update the public on the Brown University shooting manhunt.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police in Rhode Island are entering day three of their search for the individual who shot and killed two people, and injured nine students at Brown University.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at Brown University's Barus and Holley engineering building. While a person of interest was taken into custody early Sunday morning, that individual was later released.

Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov died in the shooting. Cook, 19, was the president of the Brown University College Republicans.

Timeline of the Brown University shooting:

Saturday at 4:22 p.m.: Brown University notifies the campus community of an active shooter:

At 4:22 p.m., a shooter entered the Barus and Holley engineering building and began firing, killing two people and injuring nine other students.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the entire Brown University campus, which was later lifted as police searched for the shooter. Brown University President Christina H. Paxson described the shooting as a "tragic day" for the institution.

"There are truly no words that can express the deep sorrow we are feeling for the victims of the shooting that took place today at the Barus & Holley engineering and physics building," Paxson said.

ELITE IVY LEAGUE CAMPUS LATEST TO GRAPPLE WITH MASS SHOOTING AS VIOLENCE ERUPTS AT BROWN UNIVERSITY

  • First responders at the Brown University shooting scene
    Image 1 of 6

    A law enforcement official walks past articles of clothing on a sidewalk near an entrance to Brown University, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Providence, R.I., during the investigation of a shooting. (Steven Senne/AP Photo)

  • First responders at the Brown University shooting scene
    Image 2 of 6

    A police officer hangs yellow crime tape at Brown University in Providence, R.I., on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, during the investigation of a shooting. (Mark Stockwell/AP Photo)

  • First responders at the Brown University shooting scene
    Image 3 of 6

    Law enforcement officials carry rifles while walking on a street in a neighborhood near Brown University in Providence, R.I., on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 during the investigation of a shooting. (Steven Senne/AP Photo)

  • First responders at the Brown University shooting scene
    Image 4 of 6

    Law enforcement officials carrying weapons gather near Brown University in Providence, R.I., on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, during the investigation of a shooting. (Steven Senne/AP Photo)

  • First responders at the Brown University shooting scene
    Image 5 of 6

    Emergency personnel gather on Waterman Street at Brown University in Providence, R.I., on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, during the investigation of a shooting. (Mark Stockwell/AP Photo)

  • First responders at the Brown University shooting scene
    Image 6 of 6

    Ambulances line Hope Street at Brown University in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, during reports of a shooting. (Mark Stockwell/AP Photo)

The outer doors to the campus building were unlocked because of final exams, authorities said.

The suspect was described as a man dressed in black leaving the building by foot, according to Providence Police Deputy Chief Tim O'Hara.

Saturday at 11:04 p.m.: Police release video showing a person of interest:

Authorities late Saturday released surveillance footage of a person of interest following a deadly shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Authorities late Saturday released surveillance footage of a person of interest following a deadly shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. (Providence Police Department)

A map showing the area surrounding Brown University's Barus and Holley building, with circles marking the building itself and the intersection where a person of interest was spotted on surveillance video.

A map showing the Barus and Holley Building at Brown University, where a gunman killed two and wounded nine Saturday, as well as the intersection where a dark-clad person of interest was seen on surveillance video. (Google Maps, Fox News Digital)

PATRIOTS 'HEARTBROKEN' AS DEADLY SHOOTING OCCURS AT BROWN UNIVERSITY

Sunday at 5:42 a.m.: Brown University lifts the shelter in place order:

After over 12 hours, Brown University lifted the shelter in place and allowed students to leave. Law enforcement officials had been evacuating students throughout Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Sunday at 3:45 a.m.: Authorities announce a person of interest was detained:

PERSON OF INTEREST IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING DEADLY SHOOTING AT BROWN UNIVERSITY

Authorities early Sunday morning announced a person of interest had been detained. Providence Chief of Police Colonel Oscar Perez Jr. didn't mention if the individual was affiliated with the university.

Sunday at 11 p.m.: Authorities announce release of the person of interest:

Officials in Providence released the person of interest that was previously in custody, saying there was a lack of evidence.

BROWN UNIVERSITY SHOOTING VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS ELLA COOK: 'AN INCREDIBLE LIGHT'

  • police vehicle and police tape on campus
    Image 1 of 2

    A police vehicle is parked at an intersection near crime scene tape at Brown University, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Providence, R.I., following a Saturday shooting at the university. (Greg Norman / Fox News Digital)

  • Police tape in Providence, Rhode Island
    Image 2 of 2

    A police vehicle rests at an intersection near crime scene tape at Brown University, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Providence, Rhode Island, following a Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 shooting at the university.  (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

"Yeah, look, I think it's fair to say that, ah, there is no basis to consider him a person of interest. So that's why he's being released," Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said.

In a post on X, the Providence Police wrote, "Tonight, we announced that the person of interest is being released. The investigation has been ongoing and remains fully active between all agencies. Since the first call to 911, we have not received any specific threats to our community."

Monday at 2:30 p.m.: Police release additional surveillance footage of a person of interest:

Monday at 5:15 p.m.: Authorities release new images of person of interest:

The FBI and Providence Police released new images and video of a person of interest, showing someone wearing dark clothing, captured from surveillance cameras.

Authorities release video of Brown University suspect before shooting Video
  • Person of interest Brown University
    Image 1 of 3

    The FBI released new images of a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University on Dec. 13, 2025. (FBI)

  • Person of interest Brown University
    Image 2 of 3

    The FBI released new images of a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University on Dec. 13, 2025. (FBI)

  • Person of interest Brown University
    Image 3 of 3

    The FBI released new images of a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University on Dec. 13, 2025. (FBI)

The images were retrieved around 2 p.m. Saturday, two hours before the shooting, authorities said at a news conference on Monday. The person of interest was described as a male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build.

Authorities added during the news conference that the shooter used a 9mm handgun.

Brown University mass shooting male victim, Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov

File photo of Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, who is reportedly one of the victims in the mass shooting incident at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, Dec. 13, 2025.  (GoFundMe)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Retired FBI Supervisory Agent Jason Pack told Fox News Digital "people want answers," noting there's an intense amount of pressure on law enforcement.

"Parents want to know their kids are safe. Students want to know if they can move freely on campus. Families of the victims want justice, and they deserve it," Pack said. "There is also pressure. Investigators feel it. Prosecutors feel it. University officials feel it. Families of the victims carry it every hour of every day. Pressure, however, does not solve cases. Evidence does."

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano, Andrea Margolis and Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
Close modal

Continue