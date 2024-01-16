Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Connecticut

Slain Connecticut police dog receives state's first K9 Medal of Valor as troopers mourn 'fallen hero'

'Broko' was fatally shot by now-deceased suspect Vaughn Malloy during eastern CT police pursuit

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Connecticut State Police dog killed last month while trying to subdue a fleeing suspect was posthumously honored Tuesday with the state's first K9 Medal of Valor.

Known as Broko, the dog was lauded as a "fallen hero" and credited with protecting the lives of state troopers and other officers on Dec. 21 when they attempted to serve Vaughn R. Malloy, 42, with a warrant for a 2022 shooting. Police later fatally shot Malloy.

CONNECTICUT MAN REPORTEDLY FIRED AT POLICE DOG BEFORE BEING FATALLY SHOT BY OFFICERS

"Broko was more than just a pet. Broko was a hero," said Ronnell Higgins, commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, during a memorial ceremony organized by state police. "His selflessness and his loyalty protected troopers and law enforcement on that night as he did throughout his entire career."

Vaughn Malloy laying

This image taken from body camera footage provided by the Connecticut Office of Inspector General shows Vaughn Malloy lying on the ground after police shot him as he ran from the rear of a home in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington, Connecticut, near the Rhode Island state line, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. According to a preliminary report released Wednesday, Dec. 27, by the state's Office of Inspector General, Malloy, who was fatally shot by police, had a pistol and fired at a police dog as he attempted to flee from the state troopers and other officers serving a warrant for a 2022 shooting. (Connecticut Office of Inspector General via AP)

Trooper First Class Gregory Fascendini, Roco's handler since 2020, said he was awed by his canine partner's efficiency.

"At times, he was so dedicated and good at his job, I would just consider myself his chauffeur," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Broko is the first Connecticut State Police dog killed in the line of duty by gunfire. A preliminary report from the state's Office of Inspector General determined Malloy fired several rounds at the dog and troopers, killing the animal, after he ran from a home in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington, near the Rhode Island state line.