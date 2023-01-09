Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Skull, other human remains found in remote desert in Arizona

A person had been off-roading in the remote desert area when they found the human remains

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Human remains were discovered over the weekend in the remote area of a desert in Buckeye, Arizona, according to police.

Buckeye Police said a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue on Saturday at around 1 p.m.

"Investigators are currently processing the scene. The remains will be turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for forensic examination and identification," police said in a press release.

AZ INMATE ON DEATH ROW WITHDRAWS HIS REQUEST TO BE EXECUTED

FILE- Human remains were discovered over the weekend in the remote area of a desert in Buckeye, Arizona, according to police.

FILE- Human remains were discovered over the weekend in the remote area of a desert in Buckeye, Arizona, according to police. (Buckeye Police)

A person had been off-roading in the remote desert area when they found the human skeletal remains, police said.

MAN ACCUSED OF WOUNDING COP IS FATALLY SHOT BY TEMPE POLICE

FILE- A person had been off-roading in the remote desert area when they found the human skeletal remains, police said.

FILE- A person had been off-roading in the remote desert area when they found the human skeletal remains, police said. (Buckeye Police badge)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police asked residents to avoid the area after the discovery.