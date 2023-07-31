Expand / Collapse search
Skeletal remains found on Alabama property linked to man who has been missing for over 3 years

AL man was last seen alive in November 2019

Associated Press
Skeletal remains found on hunting property in Alabama have been identified as a man missing for more than three years.

Michael Lynn Dillard, 49, of Tarrant, Alabama, was reported missing on April 1, 2020, and was last seen alive on Nov. 24, 2019, near Brookside, al.com reported. Human bones were found Dec. 13, 2022, on private hunting property in Graysville, authorities said.

Dillard's remains were identified through DNA testing, Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said Friday. An autopsy did not reveal a cause of death, Yates said.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation into the case continues.


 