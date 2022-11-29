Sister of slain Idaho student posts moving tribute two weeks after brutal murders

Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves' sister posted a touching tribute to her sibling Monday more than two weeks after the quadruple homicide near campus that has left the victims' families shattered and the small college town deeply shaken.

In an Instagram story, Autumn Goncalves posted a playful video of her, her sister and another woman making goofy faces and laughing as Coldplay's "The Scientist" plays in the background.

"You don't know how lovely you are. Had to find you, tell you I need you," the lyrics to the song can be heard. "Tell you I set you apart. Tell me your secrets and ask me your questions. Oh, let's go back to the start."

Kaylee, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death Nov. 13 in their rental home yards from campus. Police have not identified a suspect.

Kaylee, who was from Rathdrum, Idaho, had been set to graduate early in December and planned to move to Austin, Texas, where she had a marketing job lined up. She was also looking forward to an upcoming trip to Europe.

She is one of five siblings and her family has been especially vocal since the slayings.

Autumn's video tribute includes the caption, "I love you so much sissy. I miss you more as the days go on."

The music goes silent and the Instagram story ends with a poem, "How am I to live in a world where your heart no longer beats."

Kaylee's grieving father, Steve Goncalves, told Lawrence Jones over the weekend that police had stopped updating the family on the investigation.

"They're kind of just telling me that they can't tell me much, which is frustrating to me because I've been very trustworthy," Steve Goncalves said. "I do know things, I haven't shared things."

Days after the grisly slayings, the family released a statement.

"She'd never stop fighting for us and demanding the truth and justice and neither will we," her family wrote.