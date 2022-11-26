Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Steve Goncalves, father of Idaho murder victim, speaks out as police try to find a suspect

The murder of four college students has put the Idaho town on edge

Joshua Comins
By Joshua Comins | Fox News
close
Kaylee Goncalves' father speaks out on the Idaho student murders investigation Video

Kaylee Goncalves' father speaks out on the Idaho student murders investigation

Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steve Goncalves, shared his thoughts on the investigation and the hunt for the killer on 'Lawrence Jones Cross Country.'

The father of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves spoke with Fox News on Saturday to weigh in on the ongoing investigation that has left law enforcement puzzled. 

Steve Goncalves is the father of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death on Nov. 13 at a house near campus in Moscow, Idaho.

The case has gained national attention, with the killer still on the loose two weeks after the stabbings.

The four victims in the University of Idaho slayings Nov. 13, 2022.

The four victims in the University of Idaho slayings Nov. 13, 2022. (Instagram/@kayleegoncalves)

Kaylee's father shared with "Lawrence Jones Cross Country" some of the communication he's had with law enforcement

"Law enforcement told me that they were going to drop off a little bit and not to expect the same type of communication that I had gotten before." 

Goncalves told Jones that 5 p.m. on Wednesday was the last time that they reached out to him.

"They're kind of just telling me that they can't tell me much, which is frustrating to me because I've been very trustworthy," Goncalves said. "I do know things, I haven't shared things."

Kaylee Goncalves (pictured above) was one of the four University of Idaho students murdered on Nov. 13th.

Kaylee Goncalves (pictured above) was one of the four University of Idaho students murdered on Nov. 13th. (INSTAGRAM/@KAYLEEGONCALVES)

When asked whether he has any new information or insight on the case, Goncalves said he doesn't want to talk badly about law enforcement because they are "hardworking individuals," adding that he would be "doomed" without them.

IDAHO MURDERS: WAS KAYLEE GONCALVES THE KILLER'S MAIN TARGET? POLICE RESPOND

Goncalves decried the Defund the Police movement, calling it a "terrible idea" and an "absolute atrocity."

"The fact that we're finding out that there's more than just my daughter and these children that have suffered, it's terrible to think that we can defund these guys."

Goncalves shared that he has had some private detectives who reached out, but said he takes it with a "grain of salt" and tries to be careful.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goncalves told Jones they are waiting patiently and acknowledged that they are "definitely concerned." 

The probe enters two weeks without a suspect

Joshua Comins is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He joined Fox News in 2020.

He covers media, politics, breaking news and current events. 

Joshua has done on-the-ground coverage as well, including photographing and documenting the annual CPAC conference and the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision in Washington D.C.

Joshua is a New Jersey native and graduated from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Communication. Story tips can be sent to joshua.comins@fox.com.